Selena Gomez praises Chappell Roan following her Lollapalooza success

Chappell Roan has had an incredible year. The fan-favorite singer has amassed a large following since her performance at Coachella, gaining tremendous success and becoming one of the most popular musicians of the moment, including among celebrities.

Her peers have also shown their appreciation for the singer, as many bands have already covered her songs on stage. One of the latest stars who have proved to be fans of Chappell is none other than Selena Gomez, who took to social media to praise the musician.

“Is it Wednesday? No? Cool she still my Wednesday and everyday crush,” Selena wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the singer. Chappell has previously talked about her success, admitting that she had foreseen the future of her career after her first performances.

© SelenaGomez/Instagram

“It feels like I was right all along,” she told Jimmy Fallon during her latest TV appearance. “I feel kind of like, I made it already when people showed up to my concert a few years ago … everything else has been a cherry on top.”

Most recently, Chappell made history at Lollapalooza after her daytime performance. “Chappell’s performance was the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen. It was a magical moment added to Lolla’s DNA,” a spokesperson for Lollapalooza told CNN.

© Erika Goldring

It was also reported that 110,000 people attended the festival each day this year, with images and videos of the singer's performance going viral for the amount of people in the audience waiting for her set.

"I was crying as I walked on stage at Lollapalooza because of the overwhelm of support. Thank you thank you thank you I will remember this forever," Chappell shared on social media.

