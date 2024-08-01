Selena Gomez shares emotional tribute to her little sister Gracie: 'Through every single moment'

Selena Gomez is always sharing her love and appreciation for her family. The 32-year-old star is known for inviting her closest friends and family members to red carpet events, and even to appear on her HBO show. This time Selena took a moment to write an emotional tribute to her 11-year-old sister Gracie Teefey, who previously accompanied her to the Golden Globes.

“There’s nothing like a little sister and the bond you have," the actress wrote on social media, declaring that she will always be there for her little sister. “I will forever protect you, help guide you and love you through every single moment in life baby girl," she added.

Selena took to Instagram to share throwback photos with Gracie, where she can be seen wearing her hair blonde in a short hairstyle. The two sisters have always been close despite their 20-year-old age gap, with Selena always sharing her support.

"Forever and ever, my little angel," she wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing one of the photos from her post. Selena always spends quality time with her sister. She also posted another pic from their outing in March, when the pair went to a sushi restaurant and posed with chopsticks.

Fans of the singer praised her for her bond with Gracie. "Awwww she adores you Sel," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Time flies." Selena shared her appreciation for another special person in her life, posting a photo with her boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram.

"Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday," she captioned the post, sharing some photos of their most special moments together.