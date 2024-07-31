First images of Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal on their honeymoon

After celebrating their romantic and intimate wedding at the San Gabriel de las Palmas estate, Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar chose a heavenly destination for their honeymoon: Los Cabos, in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The newlyweds, who said "I do" on July 24, are enjoying a few quiet days away from the media frenzy that has occurred since they confirmed their relationship with HOLA! in June. Avoiding the controversy and the endless reports that have emerged, the lovers seem to be enjoying their unforgettable trip, sailing on a luxurious yacht on the waters of the Sea of Cortez.

© The Grosby Group Nodal and Aguilar are spotted enjoying their romantic honeymoon getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico

On Tuesday, Angela shared a selfie on social media enjoying her first days as a newlywed alongside Nodal. The couple is traveling alone, fully enjoying the intimacy of this trip, giving them a break from their busy schedules and commitments. Nodal was just on tour in Europe for several weeks, while Angela performed in her Jaripeo sin fronteras shows in the United States and Mexico, alongside her father, Pepe Aguilar, and her brother Leonardo.

© IG: @angel_aguilar_ Angela Aguilar's honeymoon with Nodal

Now, new images have emerged, of Nodal, 25, and Angela, 20. In the paparazzi photographs, the now-husband and wife can be seen enjoying a delicious meal at the stern of the yacht. It's hard to tell but the regional Mexican singer could be taking a bite of a seafood tostada.

© The Grosby Group They sat at the table and ate together with Nodal's tattoos on display

In the photos, both are seen wearing sunglasses. Nodal is wearing a green cap without a shirt, revealing his multiple tattoos, while Angela is wearing a white V-neck shirt.

© The Grosby Group The lovebirds recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico.

A relaxing afternoon by the pool

Once on land, the bride and groom spent a sunny day on the edge of a large pool. They relaxed on lounge chairs with Angela wearing a one piece swimsuit, and Nodal sporting a green outfit. He protected himself from the sun's rays in the shade while his wife got her tan on, first applying sunscreen.

© The Grosby Group They seemed to be having a great time smiling and soaking up the sun

Like any couple of travelers in love, the singers talked, laughed, exchanged knowing glances, and spent some time on their phones.

© The Grosby Group The singers lounged by the pool on their phones

The couple has quiet days ahead, as they have no shows scheduled for at least the next few days. The singer of "Botella tras botella" had planned a performance for August 2 in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico; however, it was canceled due to "technical issues."