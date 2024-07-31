Christian Nodal's parents: Meet Jaime and Cristy

Christian Nodal is going through one of the happiest moments in his life. The Mexican singer and artist has recently married Angela Aguilar, with the two sharing photos and special moments of their union on social media. His parents, Jaime and Cristy, were involved in the celebrations, showing support for their son.

Meet Jaime Gonzalez

Family photos shared by Pepe Aguilar on his daughter's wedding day showed a glimpse of Jaime and Cristy. The images were shared on Instagram, and showed the newly expanded family posing for a photo together, with Nodal and Aguilar wearing white. Jaime is seen in a purple suit, with a white button-up underneath and an open collar.

Nodal is very private with his personal life, with few knowing details of his family. The Mexican publication Exa FM reports that he is a producer who works with SG Music, a label that has worked with notorious artists.

More details about Cristy Nodal

Cristy Nodal has a close relationship with her son, serving as his representative and manager at different points in his career. According to the Mexican publication Telediario, Cristy has a musical background which likely inspired her son's career choice. She was in a mariachi band in her youth, fostering a love in Nodal for music, especially within the Regional Mexican genre.

The couple remains happily married

Jaime and Cristy are still married, and have happily raised their family, made up of Nodal and his siblings, Amely and Jaime Alonso. Nodal has at times discussed the deep bond that he shares with his siblings, one that became even deeper upon learning that his sister was having a child. "The most beautiful memory I have of my sister is when she told me she was going to be a mother," he said to the publication Hoy Dia. "My heart was incredibly moved."

"When she told me she was going to be a mother, I felt so many emotions. Talking to her from a new perspective was a moment I'll carry until my death."