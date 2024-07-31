Angela Aguilar gives a glimpse of her romantic honeymoon with Christian Nodal

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal have had a whirlwind romance leading up to their intimate wedding ceremony in Mexico on July 24. While not everyone has been a fan of their relationship, they have had the support of their family and millions of followers on social media cheering them on.

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

After saying “I do” at a ranch in Morelos, Mexico, with their families and a small exclusive guestlist with stars like Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira, the couple continued to celebrate in Mexico.

The newlyweds shared a glimpse of their honeymoon on Instagram, and they chose the Mexican paradise, Los Cabos. The 22-year-old singer posted a selfie from the seas with her husband aboard a yacht.

© IG: @angel_aguilar_ Angela Aguilar's honeymoon with Nodal

With the beautiful ocean in the back, the regional Mexican singer held his wife's waist and kissed her cheek.

Angela's mysterious message

Before sharing the photograph on her Instagram Stories, Ángela posted a mysterious message. It's unclear if it has personal or professional weight behind it. "There is something I have wanted to show you for a long time..." she said, without revealing any further details about the surprise.

A love letter to her husband

More details about the wedding have been released, like Angela's love letter she dedicated to her husband, which was released on Ventaneando. "Christian, my destiny was to love you. Who would have thought that after so much, after everything, we would find ourselves in the same place, without the horses but with tattoos to spare? Where 'home' became a human being and where being free only makes sense if it is 'as long as we are together.' Who would have thought that a madness between screens would become a life to live? After several failed attempts, we arrived, and I arrived, to where there were never fears, but there were butterflies to spare..." she began; read the rest of her letter here.

Ángela and Christian's Wedding

© @programahoy Angela's wedding dress

On July 24, Ángela and Nodal said "I do" at Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas. She wore three stunning wedding dresses, including a vintage one that was complemented by a pair of earrings from her grandmother, Flor Silvestre. Her father, Pepe Aguilar, walked her down the aisle. Fans can't wait to see what's next for the power couple.