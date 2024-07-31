Cristiano Ronaldo sparks marriage rumors after calling Georgina Rodríguez his wife

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been together for almost two decades and have never gotten married. At least from what they've told the public. The couple has sparked rumors of engagement since 2019 but have never confirmed it to be true.

Rodriguez has been photographed wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand over the years. While that has always been a clue that maybe they tied the knot behind the scenes, his latest ad added more fuel to the speculation.

On Monday, July 29, the soccer star starred in an ad for the fitness brand Whoop, where he called Rodriguez his "wife." While giving a tour of his impressive home gym, he explained, “When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home so I can push her, and she can push me too.”

As noted by Hollywood Life, his publicists have been using the same response whenever they spark rumors. They said in a statement Tuesday, “At this time, I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano has married Georgina. I simply do not know."

The outlet says his publicist responded the same thing in 2018 after she wore a huge diamond ring on her finger at the World Cup. “At this time, I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano and Georgina are engaged, I simply do not know," they wrote at the time.

Only the couple knows if they're husband and wife and the reason why they would want to keep it a secret. They share five living children after tragically losing their son Angel dos Santos Aveiro during childbirth in 2022. Rodriguez is the biological mother to their daughters, Alana Martina, 6, and Angel's twin, Bella Esmerelda, 2, but considers Ronaldo’s other three children her own.

The soccer legend welcomed his oldest, Cristiano Jr. on June 17, 2010, but never revealed the identity of his mother. She chose to keep her identity confidential and he has been his exclusive guardian since he was born. He later welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate in June 2017. A few months before they were born, he began dating Georgina.