Ben Affleck buys $20.5M mansion: 'Final insult' to Jennifer Lopez [PHOTOS]

Things are not looking good for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage. There have been rumors and speculation that a divorce is imminent, and all signs seem to be pointing in that direction. Since the couple put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market, JLo has been in the Hamptons, where she celebrated her 55th birthday without him. While there were rumors of a reconciliation, news broke over the weekend that Affleck closed escrow on a Brentwood mansion for $20.5 million, per TMZ.

Affleck certainly has good taste. The mansion has 5 bedrooms, and 6 bathrooms, is 6,000 sq ft, and sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. It has breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, a den, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room, and a separate guest house.

A source told Radar Online his decision to "move into his own home is the final insult." "JLo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart," the insider said.

The couple listed their Beverly Hills home, which they purchased in cash for $61 million, for $68 million earlier this month after trying to sell it quietly off the market in May. It was one of the first major signs that rumors of trouble in paradise were true.

Per DailyMail, the Air director has been living in a $100,000 monthly rental close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Brentwood house.

Just days before the news broke that Affleck purchased a property, the "Jenny from the Block" singer was celebrating her 55th birthday without him. But she still had his memory close. She reposted her friend and producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas's video with Stevie Mackay on the morning of her birthday, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that in the back of one of her mantels was a framed wedding photo with Affleck.

A Second Anniversary is Around the Corner

The couple technically spent their second anniversary thousands of miles apart. Bennifer first made their marriage legal on July 16 when they got married in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

© The Grosby Group Bennifer's Vegas wedding July 18, 2022

However, their big wedding ceremony was not until August 20, so the couple could still have plans to celebrate their anniversary together, honoring that date instead. For their first anniversary, the "Jenny From the Block" singer shared a post dedicated to Ben on the August date, using the lyrics to her "Dear Ben, Pt. II" as the caption.