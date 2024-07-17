Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding anniversary: Have they reunited?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent their second wedding anniversary on opposite sides of the country, sparking more speculation and intrigue among fans. Despite the physical distance, both stars showcased their commitment to each other in subtle yet significant ways.

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck arrived at his office looking sharp in a gray suit and carrying a leather duffel bag.

Ben Affleck was seen arriving at his office, looking dapper in a gray suit and carrying a stylish leather duffel bag. Notably, his wedding band was on, countering past reports that he had taken it off for good. The actor's choice to wear his ring was a quiet affirmation of his marriage amid ongoing rumors of turmoil.

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck arrived at his office looking sharp in a gray suit and carrying a leather duffel bag.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was photographed enjoying a sunny day in The Hamptons, surrounded by friends and family. The singer radiated happiness in a casual outfit of white shorts, a striped polo shirt, gold hoop earrings, and rose-colored glasses. Her cheerful demeanor and presence with loved ones suggested she was having a delightful time despite the swirling divorce rumors. JLo also made a statement by wearing her wedding rings during her outing. This public display directly responded to speculation about the state of her marriage, signaling that the relationship might be more stable than rumors suggest.

Adding to the intrigue, the couple recently listed their luxurious Los Angeles mansion for sale, prompting many to wonder about the future direction of their relationship. The move could indicate a significant change on the horizon, but whether it signifies a fresh start or a step toward separation remains to be seen.

The 38,000-square-foot estate was posted on the MLS Thursday afternoon, just a month after reports emerged that the couple was attempting to sell the property off-market. The mansion's asking price is $68 million, a significant increase from the $60.85 million the pair reportedly paid in an all-cash transaction in 2023. According to the listing, the house underwent a renovation of "the highest quality within the past four months," enhancing its luxurious appeal.

Early July, Page Six revealed that the couple is offloading art pieces from their lavish home. Sources have indicated that collectors and interested buyers have been purchasing "art and some pieces" that were "newly on sale" from the couple's mansion in early June. The "Good Will Hunting" star lives in a rental property in Brentwood, California, closer to his three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. He reportedly moved all his belongings out of the Beverly Hills marital home while Lopez took a solo vacation in Europe.