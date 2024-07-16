Jennifer Lopez is all smiles with her friends in The Hamptons: Subtly shuts downs divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez seems to be in good spirits. The Hollywood star was photographed joined by some of her friends and her family in The Hamptons. JLo has been spending some quality time with Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet, and was recently seen subtly shutting down ongoing divorce rumors.
The singer seemed to be having fun amid the ongoing divorce rumors. She was spotted wearing a casual ensemble, including white shorts, a striped polo shirt, gold hoop earrings and rose-colored glasses.
JLo was seemingly shutting down speculation about her marriage, as she also wore her wedding rings during her latest outing. The two actors recently listed their Los Angeles mansion for sale, with many wondering about the direction their relationship will take.
The recent update on their marriage and divorce speculation seems to indicate that JLo is staying positive amid chances of a reconciliation. "Nothing can break her spirit. She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter," an insider revealed to Page Six, amid her recent trip to Europe and multiple projects lined up.
"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental," People magazine reported in June. "He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."