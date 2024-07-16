Christian Nodal sings with Andrea Bocelli in Italy; Angela Aguilar reacts

Christian Nodal continues to captivate European audiences, recently transitioning from a series of concerts in Spain to his following shows in Italy. Amidst his busy touring schedule, the acclaimed Mexican singer found time to honor one of music's greats, Andrea Bocelli, in a special tribute celebrating the tenor's 30-year career.

The grand celebration occurred on July 15th at the imposing Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy. Nodal, known for hits like "No te contaron mal," shared his unique experience of paying tribute to the legendary tenor through his social media platforms.

© Patricia J. Garcinuno Christian Nodal performs at WiZink Center on July 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno/Redferns)

Nodal took to social media to share photographs and videos, capturing moments before and during his performance with Bocelli. In a carousel of photos on Instagram, fans saw Nodal arriving at the Teatro del Silenzio, rehearsing with Bocelli, and ultimately performing together. "Happy to accompany my dear friend Andrea Bocelli on his 30th anniversary. Today will be a day I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you very much," the Sonoran artist expressed on his Instagram account. Nodal's girlfriend, Angela Aguilar, reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

The highlight of the tribute was their rendition of "Por una Cabeza," a song famous for its appearances in film and television, notably in the movie "Scent of a Woman" (1992). The performance, set in the open-air theater, blended powerful vocals and deep emotion.

Andrea Bocelli shared an Instagram story capturing the moment he and Christian performed together, accompanied by a piano. The grand celebration of Bocelli's career will continue over three days, with performances scheduled for July 15, 17, and 19.

Star-Studded Collaborations

Bocelli, celebrated for his powerful voice and timeless classics like "Vivo per Lei," has been teasing his upcoming album "Duets" through social media. The album is a grand celebration of his 30-year career, featuring collaborations with some of the most prominent names in international music.

The Italian tenor revealed the second group of artists who will join him on this project. Karol G, the acclaimed singer of hits like "Tusa" and "Ojos Ferrari," stands out. While the specific song she will perform with Bocelli remains a mystery, the news has already generated considerable excitement among fans.

© Henry Hwu Karol G

Karol G is not the only major star to feature on "Duets." The album boasts an impressive lineup, including American pop icon Gwen Stefani, actress and singer Sofia Carson, Italian singer Elisa, Christian music artist Lauren Daigle, and country star Chris Stapleton. Furthermore, legendary film composer Hans Zimmer and Bocelli's children, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli, will also contribute.