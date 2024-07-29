Inside Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' vacation in Capri [PHOTOS]

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are having the time of their lives in Capri. The celebrity couple have been photographed enjoying special moments in Italy, inside their lavish yacht and around the island. Most recently, the pair had a romantic outing dressed in all-white ensembles after a fun day of relaxation and suntanning with their closest friends.

© Grosby Group Lauren and Jeff were photographed holding hands around the island, heading to a romantic dinner, joined by their team and inner circle. The former journalist wore a white dress paired with white heels and a jaw-dropping diamond necklace.



© Grosby Group After their outing, they were spotted heading back to their yacht. Jeff wore a white shirt paired with black trousers. The pair looked happy ahead of their wedding, with the billionaire showing his love for Lauren, even at one point giving her a sweet embrace.

© Grosby Group The pair also enjoyed their time with their friends, sharing a fun time after a helicopter ride. Lauren can be seen having a casual conversation with the rest of the crew, after spending the day working on her tan with Jeff by her side.