Sofia Richie shares rare photos of her two-month-old daughter Eloise

Sofia Richie is right where she wants to be after welcoming her first child with Elliot Grainge. The 25-year-old mama has kept this new chapter of her life relatively private, including her daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge’s face, but on Sunday, she shared rare glimpses at their family of three.

Taking to Instagram, Sofia shared a gallery of images with her 11 million followers. The first was a tender photo of her husband standing in front of a large piece of art, holding Eloise. There were also photos of the baby’s tiny feet in a ballet slipper and a very fashionable Dior outfit.

The last slide was Sofia carrying her mini-me down the sidewalk, keeping both of them protected from the sun with hats. “Right where I want to be,” she captioned the carousel.

Eloise’s grandpa, Lionel Richie, was a fan of the adorable photo showing her toe sticking out of the ballet slipper, sharing it on his own Instagram Story with crying laughing emojis.

Sofia’s post comes a few days after Eloise's official two months on earth. She welcomed her into the world on May 20, 2024. In the mix of photos was a colorful cupcake that said “2 Months.” At only two months, Eloise could not enjoy the cupcake herself but probably enjoyed watching her parents eat it.

Sofia and Elliot were first linked in January 2021, and he proposed to her a little over a year later, in April 2022. The good-looking and rich couple tied the knot in April 2023, and she became pregnant just a few months later.

Now, the parents will have years to pass down the wisdom they've learned. While they still have plenty of time in the baby stage, Sofia already knows what advice she will give Eloise that she learned from her mom Diane Alexander. The model told Harpers Bizaar in an interview before she gave birth, "My mom is a Greek woman. She is very much about health, whether that's hair health, skin health—but most of all internal health."

"She's always instilled in me eating healthy, drinking plenty of water, exercising, and that beauty doesn't really shine on the outside unless it's shining on the inside. So, she always taught me to have a routine. I followed the same routine for so many years and was mindful of what I put in my body and how I take care of myself. So that's definitely something that I will pass on to my daughter," she continued.