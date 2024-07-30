Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto dance the night away in Capri [PHOTOS]

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's Italian getaway is still underway, and the couple has been living their best lives. They have been traveling around Europe all month, visiting places like Barcelona, Saint Tropez, and France. After enjoying themselves on their yacht near the French Riviera, the couple headed to Portofino, Italy, with twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, 10. They then traveled down the coast to Capri, where they spent one of their evenings dancing.

© The Grosby Group NBA legend Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto laugh and dance the night away at Anema e Core Tavern

After 11 years of marriage, Michael and Yvette looked happy and in love as they danced the night away at Anema e Core Tavern. They couldn't stop smiling and laughing in each other's company and are an example of how important it is to have date nights.

© The Grosby Group NBA legend Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto laugh and dance the night away at Anema e Core Tavern

At the table, Jordan had his favorite accessory, a cigar, and they shared a bottle of white wine.

© The Grosby Group NBA legend Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto laugh and dance the night away at Anema e Core Tavern

The couple lives a very private lifestyle. They are not publicly on social media and are rarely seen at events. But the retired NBA player's legacy and fame follow him wherever he goes. The Anema e Core, one of the most famous nightclubs on the island, expressed their gratitude to the couple by gifting them a tambourine with a photo of them that looked like it was taken that same day.

© The Grosby Group NBA legend Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto laugh and dance the night away at Anema e Core Tavern

The Cuban-American model couldn't get enough of the sweet gift and smiled.

It's not the first time they've gotten a sweet surprise on their trip. When Jordan and Prieto were eating in Saint-Tropez earlier this month, he was surprised by a saxophonist at the restaurant who serenaded him with the Chicago Bulls' iconic intro song. The sweet gesture went viral, and Jordan looked more than happy about the surprise, clapping with a big smile.

We will have to wait and see what the next stop is for the famous family!