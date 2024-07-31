Karol G makes special appearance at boyfriend Feid's concert in Spain: 'My queen'

Karol G has had an emotional couple of weeks. The Colombian singer finished her successful 'Mañana Será Bonito' world tour just last week in Madrid, Spain, opening up to her fans about the memorable moments of her tour and how much their support meant to her.

It's no secret that the singer has been supported by her family and friends throughout the tour, including her boyfriend Feid, who attended multiple shows and was spotted having fun while she performed.

Feid has also been on his tour across the world, in Latin America, the United States, and now Europe. Karol G showed her support for the Colombian musician during his latest concert in Madrid, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium over the weekend.

© Christopher Polk Feid and Karol G at Billboard Women In Music 2024 held at YouTube Theater on March 6, 2024.

Feid was proud to have Karol G in attendance, and not only did she watch the performance, but she also joined him on stage at one point. “I invited a person who’s very special to me, and I hope you receive her with a lot of noise and demonstrate the love we have for her, ready?” he said to the audience.

“Hey mor, let’s give it up for my queen!” Feid announced. The pair wore similar ensembles, and performed their 2021 collaboration 'FRIKI,' making fans go crazy after her surprise appearance.

“A night of pure perreo and sweat in Madrid, WHAT A BLAST, what a crazy show Spain!!” Feid wrote on social media. “Thank you my queen for sharing this day with my combo," he added, sharing his love and appreciation for the singer, for “accompanying" him "on this special day.”