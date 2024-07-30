Colombia's national women's soccer team make history during the 2024 Olympics

Colombia's national women's soccer team, known as Las Cafeteras, is on a historic run in the Olympic soccer tournament. After a heart-wrenching 3-2 defeat to France, they made a strong comeback with a 2-0 victory over New Zealand, securing three crucial points. Now, they need just one point to qualify for the quarterfinals, facing Canada in their final Group A match on Wednesday, July 31.

The triumph against New Zealand was fueled by goals from Marcela Restrepo and Leicy Santos and an exceptional performance by Real Madrid star Linda Caicedo. Colombia controlled the match from the outset, dominating possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities. While initially struggling to convert these chances, they found their rhythm, scoring in both halves and securing a well-deserved win.

© Getty Images Colombia's midfielder #10 Leicy Santos (L) celebrates with Colombia's midfielder #08 Marcela Restrepo after scoring her team's second goal during the women's group A football match between New Zealand and Colombia of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Key Performers

Marcela Restrepo: Demonstrated her skill and composure with a crucial goal, setting the tone for the match. Leicy Santos: Added to Colombia's lead with a decisive second goal, showcasing her offensive prowess. Linda Caicedo: The standout player of the game, her playmaking and vision were instrumental in Colombia's dominance.

The Road Ahead

Next, Colombia faces the reigning Olympic champions, Canada. The Canadian team has been mired in controversy, dealing with a drone-spying scandal that led to FIFA stripping them of six points and banning their coach for a year. Despite this, Las Cafeteras remain focused on their path to making history.

© Getty Images France's Louisa Necib (right) and Colombia's Catalina Usme battle for the ball during the France v Colombia, Women's Football Group G match at St James' Park, Newcastle during day four of the London 2012 Olympics. (Photo by EMPICS Sport - PA Images via Getty Images)

A Focused Approach

Colombia's head coach knows the importance of concentrating on the team's game plan and not getting distracted by the turmoil surrounding its opponents.

The Historic Opportunity

With a win or a draw against Canada, Colombia will secure their place in the quarterfinals, a significant milestone in their Olympic journey. The team is determined to build on their recent success and continue making waves on the international stage. Their resilience, skill, and unity have already captured the hearts of fans, and they are eager to see how far they can go.

© Getty Images Griedge Bathy Mbock (R) of France and Catalina Usme of Colombia compete for the ball during the Women's Group G match between France and Colombia on Day -2 of the 2016 Olympic Games at Mineirao Stadium on August 3, 2016, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Joern Pollex - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

As Las Cafeteras prepare for their crucial match, the world watches with anticipation. Regardless of the outcome, they have already made history, and their sights are set on achieving even greater things.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will showcase athletic excellence, bringing together the world's top athletes competing for their countries. The Summer Olympics, a celebration of diversity and sportsmanship, will feature over 10,500 athletes from 206 countries, with an equal number of male and female participants, per the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They will compete in 45 different sports, including 41 traditional Olympic events.

Viewers can tune into NBC, Telemundo, and USA Network to catch all the action. For those who prefer streaming, the games will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the excitement. Find here the comprehensive schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

