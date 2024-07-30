U.S. women’s gymnastics team win the gold medal during the 2024 Olympics

It was a mesmerizing display of skill and teamwork. Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, U.S. women’s gymnastics team members, clinched the gold medal in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. team triumphed with a commanding lead, outscoring Italy, which took silver, and Brazil, which secured bronze.

Biles concluded the event with a stellar floor exercise, earning a score of 14.666. Despite stepping out of bounds once, Biles remained unfazed, knowing that her performance was more than enough to secure the victory. As she finished her routine, she raised a No. 1 in the air and blew kisses to the crowd, who responded with loud chants of “USA! USA!” Biles’ teammates quickly embraced her, celebrating their collective achievement.

© Getty Images Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, and Sunisa Lee try on clothes at the Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024 on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France.

The U.S. team dominated the competition with nearly a six-point margin over Italy. This victory marked an emphatic blowout, underscoring the team’s unity. The Bercy Arena in Paris was a spectacle of star power and athletic skills as various celebrities gathered to cheer on Team USA's gymnasts during their final round at the 2024 Olympics. The arena vibrated excitedly as fans and superstars watched them compete one last time in Paris 2024.

The achievement was historic not only for its margin but also for its composition. For the first time, the squad included two Olympic all-around champions, Biles and Lee. Additionally, four of the five members are returning Olympians—Biles, Lee, Carey, and Chiles. This lineup showcased unprecedented experience and talent, setting a new standard in U.S. gymnastics.

Furthermore, the 2024 team is the most diverse the U.S. has ever fielded in women’s gymnastics, a sport traditionally lacking representation of women of color. This milestone highlights the progress and inclusivity within the sport, inspiring a new generation of gymnasts from diverse backgrounds.

© Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 22: Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera try on clothes at the Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024 on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Italy’s silver medal performance and Brazil’s bronze finish were also noteworthy, reflecting the growing global competitiveness in women’s gymnastics. However, the night belonged to the Americans, whose near-flawless routines and synchronized efforts underscored their dominance.​​​​