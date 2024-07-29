Celebrities gathered in Paris to cheer on Team USA Gymnasts in thrilling qualification round

On Sunday, July 28, the Bercy Arena in Paris was a spectacle of star power and athletic skills as various celebrities gathered to cheer on Team USA's gymnasts during their qualification round at the 2024 Olympics. The arena vibrated excitedly as fans and superstars watched Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera compete, showcasing their extraordinary talents on the world stage.
A Galaxy of Stars in the Stands
Following her spectacular performance at the opening ceremony, Lady Gaga took her seat in the stands to support Biles and her teammates. Gaga's presence added an extra layer of star-studded glamour to the event, with her enthusiastic support resonating with fans.
Family Support and Celebrity Applause
Team USA Shines Bright
The presence of these high-profile fans underscored the event's significance, highlighting the global appeal of gymnastics and the admiration for Team USA's athletes. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera delivered performances that captivated both the crowd and viewers worldwide, demonstrating why they are considered some of the best gymnasts in the world.
The Finals
The world is gearing up for the women's team final in artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics, and all eyes are on the fierce competition set to unfold at the Bercy Arena in Paris. The event promises a thrilling showdown between the sport's elite athletes, scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 p.m. ET).
Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, and Sunisa Lee from St. Paul, Minn., lead the American team and make history as the first two Olympic all-around champions to face each other in the final competition.