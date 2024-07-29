Celebrities gathered in Paris to cheer on Team USA Gymnasts in thrilling qualification round

On Sunday, July 28, the Bercy Arena in Paris was a spectacle of star power and athletic skills as various celebrities gathered to cheer on Team USA's gymnasts during their qualification round at the 2024 Olympics. The arena vibrated excitedly as fans and superstars watched Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera compete, showcasing their extraordinary talents on the world stage.

A Galaxy of Stars in the Stands

© Getty Images Among the notable spectators was the legendary Snoop Dogg, serving as an NBC correspondent for the Paris Games. The rapper and media personality was seen clapping enthusiastically for the U.S. gymnasts, sharing the moment with Jordan Chiles' parents, Gina and Timothy Chiles. Their proud faces mirrored the joy and anticipation that filled the arena.

© Getty Images Fashion icon and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was also in attendance, sitting beside her friend and Moulin Rouge director, Baz Luhrmann. Wintour, known for her composed demeanor, was visibly excited, gasping and cheering with every impressive flip and jump on the floor. Luhrmann, captivated by the performances, documented the event on his phone, capturing the electric atmosphere.

Following her spectacular performance at the opening ceremony, Lady Gaga took her seat in the stands to support Biles and her teammates. Gaga's presence added an extra layer of star-studded glamour to the event, with her enthusiastic support resonating with fans.

Family Support and Celebrity Applause

© Getty Images The dynamic duo of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought their children, Luna, 8, and Miles, 5, who came prepared with hand-drawn signs to cheer on the U.S. gymnasts. The family's support was heartwarming, with Luna and Miles' excitement palpable as they rooted for Biles and the rest of Team USA.



© Getty Images Hollywood star Tom Cruise was spotted closely following the competition, demonstrating his admiration for the athletes' dedication and skill. Tom also took time to snap selfies with the crowd.



© Getty Images Actress Jessica Chastain attended the event with her family, and pop star Ariana Grande was there alongside her brother Frankie and "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo.



© Getty Images The group stood up and cheered loudly after Simone Biles' stunning beam performance, showcasing the audience's unity and support.



Team USA Shines Bright

The presence of these high-profile fans underscored the event's significance, highlighting the global appeal of gymnastics and the admiration for Team USA's athletes. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera delivered performances that captivated both the crowd and viewers worldwide, demonstrating why they are considered some of the best gymnasts in the world.

The Finals

The world is gearing up for the women's team final in artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics, and all eyes are on the fierce competition set to unfold at the Bercy Arena in Paris. The event promises a thrilling showdown between the sport's elite athletes, scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 p.m. ET).

Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, and Sunisa Lee from St. Paul, Minn., lead the American team and make history as the first two Olympic all-around champions to face each other in the final competition.