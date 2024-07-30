Panama's Hillary Heron makes history after becoming first gymnast to complete one of Simone Biles' skills

In a historic moment for gymnastics and the Latino community, Hillary Heron, a 20-year-old artistic gymnast from Panama, made headlines by completing the Biles I floor element at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This achievement marks the first time anyone other than Simone Biles has nailed one of her signature moves at the Olympic Games.

Competing at the iconic Bercy Arena on July 28, Heron executed the Biles I, a complex move involving a double layout with a half-turn, which Biles debuted at the 2013 World Championships. Over the years, only a handful of gymnasts have performed this challenging skill, and until Heron's triumph, they had yet to manage to do so on the Olympic stage.

© Getty Images Hillary Heron of Team Panama competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

Heron's journey to this historic feat began long before the Olympics. She first performed the Biles I floor skill at the 2023 South American Championships and landed it again at last year's World Championships.

Reflecting on her accomplishment, Heron shared her emotions with Olympics.com: "I think it's the floor routine of my life, just so much work that has gone into that floor that many people wouldn't believe, hours and hours and hours and trusting myself. I couldn't believe I had done it, and I had done it just as I imagined it when I was four years old."

© Getty Images Hillary Heron of Panama competes during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics - balance beam on Day 2 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Heron expressed her admiration for Biles, calling her an "inspiration" and noting the significance of performing one of five of her idol's signature skills. She also recounted a memorable encounter with Biles in Paris. "When I was in the warm-up, she told me she loved my leo," Heron said, referring to her leotard. "Definitely that was an ego boost."

The admiration appears mutual as Biles chatted with Heron, further boosting the young gymnast's confidence. In a previous interview in April, Heron revealed her long-standing fandom for Biles, humorously lamenting that she didn't have Biles' number on her phone. "Unfortunately, I don't have Simone Biles on my phone," she said. "I would love to."

© Getty Images Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Heron's performance earned her a score of 13.033 for her floor routine on Sunday. Although she did not qualify for the all-around finals this time, she remains optimistic about her future in gymnastics. "Definitely I want more Olympics," she told Olympics.com. "This is the start of my career. I'm just very, very motivated for what's to come next."

Hillary Heron's achievement marks a significant milestone in her career and highlights the growing influence and reach of gymnastics talent globally. ​​​​

2024 Olympic Finals

The world is gearing up for the women's team final in artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics, and all eyes are on the fierce competition set to unfold at the Bercy Arena in Paris. The event promises a thrilling showdown between the sport's elite athletes, scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:15 p.m. CEST (12:15 p.m. ET).

Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, and Sunisa Lee from St. Paul, Minn., lead the American team and make history as the first two Olympic all-around champions to face each other in the final competition.

© Getty Images Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, and Hezly Rivera try on clothes at the Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024 on July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

While Biles and Lee are celebrated as two of the greatest gymnasts of all time, several Latina athletes are poised to challenge their dominance. Among them, Biles' biggest competitor, Rebeca Andrade from Brazil, stands out as a formidable opponent. Biles scored an impressive 59.566 in the all-around qualifiers, leading the pack, with Andrade close behind at 57.700 and Lee in third with 56.132.

The Road to Glory

The 2024 Olympic finals promise an exhilarating display of talent, determination, and sportsmanship. Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee will face tough competition from these talented Latina gymnasts as they prepare to defend their titles. The rivalry between Biles and Andrade is particularly noteworthy, as both athletes have proven themselves to be at the top of their game. With so much at stake, the finals are set to be a thrilling and unforgettable event.