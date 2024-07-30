Inside Sofia Vergara's romantic vacation with boyfriend Justin Saliman in Monaco

Sofia Vergara is living her best life in Monaco with her closest friends and family members. The Hollywood star is enjoying her latest success, after being nominated for the Emmy Awards following her titular role in Netflix's 'Griselda.' The Colombian icon is now celebrating this new achievement with her inner circle and seems to be getting serious with her boyfriend Justin Saliman.

Sofia has been documenting her trip around Europe, eating delicious dishes and spending quality time with her loved ones, including her son, Manolo Gonzalez, who has been spotted in all the clips and photos the actress has shared online.

But apart from her friends and family, Sofia has been enjoying the company of her boyfriend. The pair have been dancing together in Italy, dining together, and sightseeing. Just last week before heading to Monaco, the star posted a clip in Italy, where Justin can be seen sitting next to her.

Sofia also shared a photo of Justin during their relaxing time in Europe. The orthopedic surgeon can be seen smiling, wearing a pair of blue shorts and a white t-shirt. Justin seems to be a great addition to Sofia's inner circle, as he has bonded with her family and friends throughout their relationship.

The celebrity couple also went horseback riding in Italy, and shared some sweet moments together, accompanied by the rest of the group. It was previously reported that the star's friends approved of her new romance and agreed that Justin was perfect for her, following her unexpected divorce from Joe Manganiello last summer.