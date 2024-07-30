Lauren Sanchez and Eva Longoria's girls night with Tom Brady's rumored girlfriend Brooks Nader

Lauren Sanchez has been having the time of her life in Italy with her romantic partner, Jeff Bezos. The former reporter has also been joined by some of her closest friends, including Eva Longoria, who recently opened up about their friendship and shared her love and appreciation for Lauren.

The celebrity couple have been spotted in Capri, having fun around the island, and enjoying their time inside their lavish yacht, where they have hosted dinners with their inner circle.

Most recently, Lauren was joined by Elsa Collins, the co-founder of 'This Is About Humanity,' and Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, who has been making headlines for being the rumored girlfriend of Tom Brady, following his split from Gisele Bundchen. Brooks was recently in Italy filming a fashion campaign with Lauren's son Nikko Gonzalez.

© BrooksNader/Instagram

Inside their girls' night out:

The four friends posed for photos inside the yacht, with Lauren wearing a semi-sheer red dress, while Eva wore a chic black dress. Meanwhile, Elsa and Brooks wore white ensembles.

© BrooksNader/Instagram

Brooks seems to have become fast friends with Lauren, as she also shared photos from a different day, posing in a green dress and gold jewelry. Lauren was all smiles in a white crop top and a matching skirt.

© BrooksNader/Instagram

Is the model dating Tom Brady?

This is not the first the pair have been spotted together, as just last week they shared a sweet moment with their friend Natasha Poonawalla. Brooks is rumored to be Tom Brady's new girlfriend, as reported by Page Six when a source revealed that they were "casually dating."

The apparent romance has been a topic of intrigue, following reports by the popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, which first noted the pair’s public outings.