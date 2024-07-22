Sofía Vergara showcases summer elegance in a strapless printed set

Sofía Vergara was recently spotted enjoying lunch at the renowned "Alpemare" beach in Forte dei Marmi, Italy. The star was the epitome of summer elegance, turning heads in a stunning summer set adorned with a striking red print.

Vergara's sartorial choice featured a meticulously tailored ensemble by Mara Hoffman. The strapless sweetheart neckline of the Rilynn top was a perfect fit for the sunny beach day. Cropped to highlight her silhouette, the top boasted a two-tone Helios printed hemp fabric.

© The Grosby Group Sofi­a Vergara enjoys lunch at the "Alpemare" beach in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, dazzling in a white summer dress with a red print and a stylish raffia handbag.

A side zip closure ensured a snug fit, while the smocked back and interior boning at the sweetheart neckline provided comfort and structure. Complementing the chic top was a matching skirt, completing the cohesive and sophisticated look.

© The Grosby Group Sofi­a Vergara enjoys lunch at the "Alpemare" beach in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, dazzling in a white summer dress with a red print and a stylish raffia handbag.

Adding a touch of luxury to her outfit, Sofía accessorized with the YSL Niki Chain Bag. This iconic piece features a front flap, leather-encased Cassandre logo, and a convertible shoulder strap that seamlessly combines chain and leather elements. The bag's design includes a central compartment and an open back pocket, making it stylish and practical.

Vergara opted for crisp white sneakers to keep the ensemble comfortable yet fashionable. This choice not only added a casual flair to her look but also ensured she could enjoy her beach day easily.

Another Latina Making History

Vergara's Italy trip comes days after she made history. The Colombian star became the first Latina nominated as a lead actress in a limited series for an Emmy. This marks Vergara's fifth Emmy nomination, and it's a special one. Vergara starred in the lead role in "Griselda," making her the first person born in a Latin country to be nominated for the “Lead Actress in a Limited Series” category. Anya Taylor Joy, also a Latina, won the lead actress award for her work in "The Queen's Gambit;" she was born in Miami.

In the past, Vergara's Emmy nominations were for her work in "Modern Family," where she played the role of Gloria Pritchett. She was nominated for "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" category.