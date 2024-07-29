Angela Aguilar pours her heart out in a letter to Christian Nodal to celebrate their wedding day

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar recently celebrated their wedding with family and close friends. The celebration details have emerged on social media, as guests shared glimpses and comments about the party. Angela wore several bridal looks and dedicated a loving message to her husband, inspired by the song "My Destiny Was To Love You," originally performed by her late grandmother, Flor Silvestre.

Angela poured her heart out in a lengthy letter to express her feelings for her husband. Her declaration of love was publicized on the TV show Ventaneando. The lavish celebration took place at Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico, and its details were also revealed.

© Exclusiva - Américas Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

Angela's love letter to Christian:

"Christian, my destiny was to love you. Who would have said that after so much, after everything, we would find ourselves in the same place, without the horses, but with tattoos to spare? Where 'home' became a human being and where being free only makes sense if it is 'always and when together.' Who would have said that a madness between screens would become a life to live? After several failed attempts, we arrived, and I arrived, to where there were never fears but there were butterflies to spare…" wrote the singer in the first lines of the letter."

"Maybe time doesn't exist for us, I say this because when we saw each other for the first time after so long, it felt like time had never passed, the blink of an eye. The same fast time that now passed slowly, so slowly that I never thought the day would come, the day I would become your wife, but now I really do, haha. I dreamed since I was a child of marrying a prince charming from an unknown and faraway kingdom."

"To my great surprise, my prince ended up being an outlaw, and the distant land of Caborca was only 1000 kilometers from my beautiful Tayahua. Where before I fled from your sight, now it is the only one I seek. What peace to love you, what a privilege to have coincided, what a beautiful responsibility to love you…"

"I feel so proud of the man you are, of the man at my side. For some reason life thought it deserved you. How lucky I am and how generous life is. I promise to listen to you, support you, respect you. I promise to be your accomplice, your partner, I promise to never keep quiet the truth, I promise to take care of you and heal you, I promise that my promises have substance and truth, I promise that, because I fell in love with your wings, I would never stop you from flying. On the street, side by side, my love, we are much more than two," she concluded.

© IG: @nodal Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

Details of Christian and Angela's wedding

On July 24th, Angela and Christian married before their family and friends. Some guests included Marc Anthony, his wife Nadia Ferreira, and TV host Jomari Goyso. Chef Gaby Ruiz prepared the party menu, which included jicama salad, pumpkin carpaccio, tuna and shrimp pie, orzo with creamy sauce, black truffle, and peaches brulee, and short rib braised for 12 hours with mushroom risotto. There was chocolate cake, hazelnut cream, and salted caramel for dessert. The bride wore three dresses, one of which had a nod to her grandmother, Flor Silvestre.