Pepe Aguilar celebrates his 35th career anniversary performing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Renowned Mexican artist Pepe Aguilar continues to reach new milestones as he celebrates his 35-year career. Recently, Aguilar made a noteworthy appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," marking his second appearance on a national English-language television show.

During his appearance, Aguilar performed an acoustic version of "Mira Quién Lo Dice," the latest single from his album "Que Llueva Tequila." The performance showed Aguilar's enduring talent and ability to connect with audiences through his music.

© NBCUniversal

"It is truly an honor to be interviewed by Kelly Clarkson, someone I greatly admire," said Pepe Aguilar. "Representing Mexican culture on such a prominent platform is always my goal. Sharing our traditions and heritage with the world is incredibly important to me. Performing 'Mira Quién Lo Dice' in such an intimate setting was a special moment."

Aguilar's appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" caps off an incredible week. The day before, he performed for the first time on a national English-language television network on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" This back-to-back exposure on prominent platforms underscores Aguilar's growing influence in the international music scene and his commitment to cultural representation.

© NBCUniversal

Numerous achievements, including multiple Grammy and Latin awards, have marked Pepe Aguilar's career. His unique blend of traditional Mexican music with modern influences has resonated with audiences worldwide, cementing his status as one of the most iconic figures in Latin music.

On Wednesday, May 29, the Empire State Building held a lighting ceremony in honor of the Mexican singer. Pepe Aguilar spoke with HOLA! USA during the event, sharing his excitement for the special recognition.

The singer of "Por mujeres como tú" headlined the successful show "Jaripeo sin fronteras: hasta los huesos" in Dallas, Texas, in which Ángela Aguilar and her older brother, Leonardo Aguilar, participated. This appearance alongside her loved ones also marks Angela's return to the stage after taking a few weeks away from public life to enjoy her current relationship. The event occurred at the American Airlines Center on June 29.

According to local media, one of the highlights of Ángela's participation in the show was when she performed the song "Dime cómo quieres," which she recorded in 2020 with Nodal. The audience sang the song at the top of their lungs while Ángela did the same on stage, leaving her fans breathless. The great absentee of this evening was her boyfriend, who is currently in Europe fulfilling a series of commitments that are part of his "Forajido Tour."