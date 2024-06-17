Ángela Aguilar shares tribute to her dad Pepe Aguilar amid her new life chapter: ‘What a blessing’

Angela Aguilar has been sharing her excitement about her latest life update, showing her happiness amid news of her romantic relationship with Christian Nodal. The fan-favorite singer, who has always had the support of her dad Pepe Aguilar, decided to show how proud she is of being her daughter, celebrating Father’s Day with a special tribute.

The musician took to social media to share a series of photos with her dad, proving that the father-daughter duo are always supportive of each other. “I love you. What a blessing it is to have a father like you,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, tagging Pepe.

Angela shared some photos with Pepe, including one where she can be seen sharing a sweet embrace with the artist, as well as other moments of her childhood with her dad by her side. She included the song ‘Contigo Aprendí’ which is one of his greatest hits.

Proving he is a proud father:

Just a few weeks ago, Pepe showed his appreciation and admiration for Angela during an interview with Radio Fórmula. “Now people think of me as Angela Aguilar’s dad and that’s okay,” he said. “There is no better compliment to a father’s education to his kids, than seeing his kids succeed.”

He also talked about the negative comments she received on social media, showing his support for her. “I saw her cry recently,” he said, sharing what he told her at the time. “Make good music, speak through your music, dedicate yourself to making good music, and not to defending yourself on social media, become a better artist,” he admitted.