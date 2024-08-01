Arnold Schwarzenegger plays with his pets and grandkids in sweet post shared by Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a beloved guy. Over the past couple of days, the "Terminator" star has received loving messages from his family members. Yesterday, Chris Pratt shared a sweet post sharing some of his favorite things regarding his father-in-law. He also shared some great photos, including a shot of Schwarzenegger enjoying his granddaughters and pets.

The post was shared on Pratt's Instagram account and contains various photos. The first one shows Pratt and Schwarzenegger playing some chess, with the two pondering over their moves while the wall has various bits of artwork depicting Schwarzenegger doing various activities. The second photo shows Pratt and Schwarzenegger smiling for the camera, with Pratt taking a moment to pet one of Schwarzenegger's dogs. Lastly, the post ends with a photo of Schwarzenegger in his kitchen, feeding his pet pig while his granddaughters watch with excitement.

"Happy Birthday Arnold! You’re one of a kind," Pratt captioned the post. "Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings and hand-feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt's sweet relationship

Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, becoming a part of the Schwarzenegger family. He now shares two daughters with her, Eloise and Lyla.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have developed a sweet relationship, often discussing it publicly. “I’m really happy that my daughter has found him. And that he has found her… they found each other,” said Schwarzenegger in the podcast New Heights. “Because they fit really well together and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other.”

He also revealed that his pets get him extra points with his granddaughters, who love to come to his house to play. “I love the grandkids,” he said. “When Katherine comes over with the kids and they play with the animals for hours, they just love it.”

“I say, ‘Kids, do you want to help me feed the animals?’ And I say, ‘Let’s go and feed Nelly,’ which is my pig. So now they’re feeding Nelly and teaching him how to put [food] in his mouth and all of those kinds of things,”