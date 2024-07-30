Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates his birthday with greetings from his loved ones

Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating today! The bodybuilding and acting legend is celebrating his 77th birthday and has received messages from some of his closest friends and family. The greetings shared sweet family photos and messages, including the congratulations from two of his most famous kids, Katherine and Patrick.

His eldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, celebrated the occasion by sharing various rare photos from her family albums. The images show memorable moments of herself and her father over the years, starting with a photo of Schwarzenegger holding on to her as a baby, with him kissing her hands. More photos show the two laughing together and dancing, and a recent moment of the two of them enjoying a ski trip together. The last batch of images shows the two on various recent celebrations, like birthdays and holidays. The final photos show Katherine and how much she supports her dad and his work. One of the images shows her alone and smiling, showing off her collection of Schwarzenegger books. Lastly, she shared a selfie of herself wearing a Schwarzenegger t-shirt.

"Happy birthday, daddy! We love you!" she captioned the post.

Schwarzenegger, celebrated by his loved ones

© @patrickschwarzenegger Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger, one of Schwarzenegger's sons, shared his congratulations over his Instagram stories. "Happy birthday pops," he wrote over an image, showing him and his dad decades ago. "I love you almost as much as you love yourself," he continued, sharing a photo of his dad wearing an outfit made up of all of his merchandise, including shorts that read "Arnold's Pump Club," a button-up that highlights some of his most memorable roles, including Dutch and Conan the Barbarian.

Schwarzenegger shares four kids with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver: Katherine, 34, Patrick, 30, Christina, 31, and Christopher, 26. He also shares a son with Mildred Baena, called Joseph, 26.