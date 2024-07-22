Selena Gomez welcomes her 32nd birthday with a yellow dress and her boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is celebrating! The singer, actress, and producer is turning 32, a moment that she celebrated alongside her closest friends and loved ones. On social media, Gomez shared some photos of her celebration. Her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, shared a sweet message congratulating her on her birthday and reminiscing about the first time they met.

Gomez shared her post on Instagram, showing herself standing in front of some balloons that spelled out "Happy birthday Selena." She is seen wearing a yellow dress, and shared various photos of a close-up of her face, showing perfect makeup and a necklace with the letter "b" on it. "Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I’m very grateful and always thankful. 32," she captioned the post.

Blanco dropped a comment, confirming that Selena's necklace was originally his. "I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain," he wrote in the comments section.

He shared his own Instagram post to commemorate Selena's special day, sharing two photos. The first one shows him and Selena the first time they met, when they were both shooting a music video for the song "I Can't Get Enough," featuring J Balvin, Tainy, and the two of them. The second photo shows Gomez hugging a white teddy bear and smiling for the cameras.

"I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !" he captioned the post.

More details about Selena and Benny's relationship

Benny and Selena started dating last year, but they have known each other for years. The two have collaborated on multiple songs, with Blanco serving as one of the most famous producers in the music industry.

In an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1, Blanco revealed that the two met when they were 18 and couldn't even recall the meeting. “Neither one of us remembered the meeting,” said Benny, “but her mom remembered it and was just like, ‘Yeah, you guys were 18.'”

He also shared some details about the first time they started to spend time with each other romantically. “The first time we were hanging out, where it was leaning towards that way [romantically], we were both talking about our love lives," he said. "And then just before we knew it, it just kind of happened."