Selena Gomez shares 'Emila Perez' trailer and US release date

Selena Gomez has shared the trailer for her new and awaited film, "Emilia Perez." Alongside the video, which she shared on her social media, she also announced the film's release date in the United States.

Gomez shared the trailer on her Instagram. In the post's caption, she revealed that the film would be distributed by Netflix and that it would be available on the streamer this November. It will also be available in select theaters. "Emilia Perez," she wrote in the caption. "In French theaters August 21. In select theaters this Fall and on Netflix November 13 in the US and UK."

The trailer seems to focus on the character of Rita, played by Zoe Saldaña. She is a lawyer who gets recruited by a renowned drug dealer seeking gender-affirming surgery. While there appear to be some violent scenes, there are also plenty of musical moments, making the film into an innovative project that's tough to categorize. Gomez plays the role of Manitas' wife, Jessi, who has to reckon with the disappearance of her husband and the father of her children.

Friends and followers of Gomez shared their excitement in the comments. "Raise ur hand if u have watched this trailer over 100 times," wrote Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco. "Can’t wait," wrote Raquelle Stevens, one of Gomez's closest friends.

More details about 'Emilia Perez'

© GettyImages Selena Gomez, Saldana, and Karla Sofia Gascon.

"Emilia Perez" was one of the most beloved films at this year's Cannes Film Festival, earning a 9-minute standing ovation that left Gomez in tears, according to a Variety report.

The film won the Cannes Jury Prize for its director, Jacques Audiard. The film's lead stars, Saldaña, Gomez, Karla Gascon, and Adriana Paz were collectively awarded the Best Performance by an Actress award.