Selena Gomez stuns in a sexy tuxedo-like dress

Selena Gomez is making a fashion statement. The actress, singer, producer, and more, was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous black and white dress inspired by the classic tuxedo. The look was sexy and fun and perfect for a late-night appearance.

© RB/Bauer-Griffin Selena Gomez at Jimmy Kimmel Live

Earlier this week, Gomez was a guest at "Jimmy Kimmel Live." For the occasion, she wore a black Versace dress inspired by tuxedos. The dress had a white collar and similar details on the wrists, giving the impression that Gomez was wearing a button-up shirt underneath. The dress also had details that referenced suit jackets, including pockets with flaps and buttons. Making it more interesting and sexy is the use of transparencies, which are featured in the top part of the dress.

The dress is long and showed off Gomez's legs and high heels. She complimented the look with diamond jewelry, specifically in the ears and hands, and by wearing her hair long and straight. The finishing touch was a black purse that she carried as she made her way into the show.

Gomez's thoughts regarding fame

Gomez's appearance on the show took place when Kimmel was away and her co-star Martin Short took over hosting duties. As the two spoke about their show "Only Murders In the Building" and their friendship, Short took a moment to ask Gomez about her fame and success, especially since she's held on to both for so long and is only 31 years old. “I don’t know if it’s odd,” said Gomez, getting flustered. “I think I just like hanging out with people who don’t treat me like that. You know what I mean? I love you, but even hearing you say that, I’m like, don’t say that. I know you’re doing it for the cameras, I get it" she said with a laugh.