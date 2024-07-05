Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco cuddle and match clothes in new pic

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are in love. The couple, who announced their relationship late last year, has shared a new photo. The two cuddle for the image that shows them wearing matching colors.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Gomez shared the photo on her Instagram stories, showing the two on a sunny day in what appears to be a backyard. Gomez and Blanco smile at the camera, with him hugging her from behind and Gomez reaching out behind her to hold on to his arms. The two are wearing white, with Blanco waring a printed button up and Gomez wearing a sundress with some pastel-colored details. She rounded out the look with a white and thick headband.

The couple have been together for almost a year, and have made various public appearances together. While Gomez tries to avoid revealing too many details about her persona life, insiders have shared that the two are doing great and are happier than ever. “They are so in love," said a source to People. "Benny makes her feel special and they try to see each other as much as possible," they continued. "She really does feel like it’s the best she’s ever been treated by a guy, and she’s had a certain glow since they started dating."

Gomez's sweet birthday celebration for Blanco

This March, Gomez and Blanco celebrated his birthday, their first as a couple. To commemorate the occasion, she shared an Instagram post packed with photos and videos where the two are seen laughing, kissing, and having a great time together. In the caption, Gomez revealed some of her favorite of Blanco's character traits. "Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you," she wrote.