Angelina Jolie's son has been released from the ICU after a scary E-Bike accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Hollywood icons Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is on the mend after a harrowing e-bike accident. The 20-year-old was hospitalized following the incident in Los Angeles on July 29 but has since been released from the ICU, according to PEOPLE.

"Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," the source revealed to the publication. This news relieves fans and followers of the Jolie-Pitt family, who have been anxiously awaiting updates on Pax's condition.

© The Grosby Group Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted making a stylish exit from a Los Angeles smoke shop on his Talaria Sting R MX4 Electric Dirt Bike.

The source emphasized the family's deep gratitude to the first responders and medical team. "Pax and his mother—who was by his side as he recovered in the hospital—are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders and the outstanding medical care he received."

Angelina Jolie has been constantly present by her son's side throughout his hospitalization. The insider noted that Jolie's support and the solidarity of Pax's siblings have been crucial during this challenging time. "They are all very close," the source said, highlighting the Jolie-Pitt family's strong bond.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt arrive at the afterparty of "The Outsiders" on April 11, 2024, in New York City.

The accident on July 29 left Pax with complex trauma, necessitating immediate and intensive medical care. He was rushed to the hospital following a severe crash on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles. The young Jolie-Pitt was riding his electric bike around 5 p.m. when he collided with the rear of a stationary car at a red light, law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ.

Eyewitnesses reported that Pax was not wearing a helmet during the accident. Following the impact, he complained of head injury and hip pain. Emergency services arrived promptly, and Pax was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

© Getty Images Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt attended the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project" at the Museum of Tolerance on November 18, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who share six children, including Pax, Maddox (22), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16), have yet to comment publicly on the incident.

Angelina and Brad's legal battle

It's been no secret that there is a drift between Jolie and Pitt. While the former couple has not personally addressed any reports about a father-children strain, Shiloh Jolie's legal name change, dropping Pitt, has been one of many clues. Following the news in March that the "Fight Club" star was no longer seeking shared custody of the children they share, people have been curious about what, if any, relationship he has with them. Previously, People reported that the actor had "virtually no contact" with the adult kids. A source close to Brad told the publication he was "aware and upset" that Shiloh dropped his last name. "The reminders that he’s lost his children are, of course, not easy for Brad," the insider said. Another source told the outlet he still loves all of his kids tremendously.

The only two that are still minors are twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The source said Jolie has the kids "most of the time," but the couple's custody agreement allows him visitation rights. They noted it's been "more limited" in recent months because he is currently on location in Europe filming the upcoming racing movie, "F1."