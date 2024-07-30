Angelina Jolie's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, hospitalized after bike crash in Los Angeles

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was rushed to the hospital following a severe crash on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles. The young Jolie-Pitt was riding his electric bike around 5 p.m. when he collided with the rear of a stationary car at a red light, law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ.

Eyewitnesses reported that Pax was not wearing a helmet during the accident. Following the impact, he complained of head injury and hip pain. Emergency services arrived promptly, and Pax was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

© The Grosby Group Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted making a stylish exit from a Los Angeles smoke shop on his Talaria Sting R MX4 Electric Dirt Bike.

Medical Concerns and Current Condition

Initially, there were fears of a minor brain bleed, according to medical personnel at the scene. However, further assessments indicated that Pax's condition was stable, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital. The full extent of his injuries remains unclear, but he is under careful observation to rule out any severe complications.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt arrive at the afterparty of "The Outsiders" on April 11, 2024, in New York City.

Response to the Crash

Several publications reported that eyewitnesses said the car's driver in the incident immediately exited the vehicle to check on Pax's condition before emergency services arrived. The exact location of the impact on Pax's head was not specified, but bystanders confirmed that his head sustained injuries in the crash.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who share six children, including Pax, Maddox (22), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16), have yet to comment publicly on the incident.

© Getty Images Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen on August 18, 2023, in New York City.

Angelina and Brad's legal battle

It's been no secret that there is a drift between Jolie and Pitt. While the former couple has not personally addressed any reports about a father-children strain, Shiloh Jolie's legal name change, dropping Pitt, has been one of many clues. Following the news in March that the "Fight Club" star was no longer seeking shared custody of the children they share, people have been curious about what, if any, relationship he has with them. Previously, People reported that the actor had "virtually no contact" with the adult kids.

The only two that are still minors are twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The source said Jolie has the kids "most of the time," but the couple's custody agreement allows him visitation rights. They noted it's been "more limited" in recent months because he is currently on location in Europe filming the upcoming racing movie, "F1."

© GettyImages The actor has six children with his ex wife Angelina Jolie

While it's unclear when Brad saw his youngest children the last time, there have been clues that Vivienne is also distancing herself from her father. She decided to go only by "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for "The Outsiders," which she helped assist her mom, noticeably dropping the "Pitt." While Shiloh was the first to do it legally, Zahara started the movement when she called herself "Zahara Marley Jolie" at an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony in November 2023.

A source close to Brad told the publication he was "aware and upset" that Shiloh dropped his last name. "The reminders that he’s lost his children are, of course, not easy for Brad," the insider said. Another source told the outlet he still loves all of his kids tremendously.