Guaynaa suffers injuries in serious car accident in Los Angeles

This past weekend, Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, better known as Guaynaa, was involved in a serious car accident in the city of Los Angeles, California. According to his PR agency, French Toast, the car in which the singer was traveling was hit by another car at high speed, causing him injuries which led to his hospitalization. The singer took to his social accounts to share some photos and provide an update oh his health, letting his fans know that he was fine and would focus on his recovery.

©@guaynaa



The car in which Guaynaa was traveling as a passenger was hit by another car that was coming at high speed

The 29-year-old singer published a set of several photos on his Instagram profile, in which he appeared with a neck brace. He captioned it: “Grateful with life, and with daddy God. In the early hours of yesterday, I was the victim of a car accident. Now it‘s time to recover. I know that with the support of my family, friends, and fans, I will get out of this as soon as possible. Thank you all for your messages, and for your calls. I love you all!! Guaynaa”.

In one of the photos shared by the artist, you can see his loving girlfriend, the singer and influencer Lele Pons, who has been by his side, supporting him at this time.

©@guaynaa



Lele Pons accompanies Guaynaa in his recovery

In her profile, Lele mentioned her boyfriend’s accident and shared health updates about his current situation: “Two days ago @guaynaa was the victim of a car accident! He is now in the process of recovering and will continue to be for the next few days! So blessed and lucky that nothing happened and he is fine 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thank you for your calls and messages ❤️.”

Isadora Figueroa, ﻿Lele Pons’s cousin and daughter of Chayanne, worried about Guaynaa‘s health and commented with a message, referring to him as her ‘cousin’: “ ❤️ love you primisss!”