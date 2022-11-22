Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie Pitt go shopping in LA

Angelina Jolie was joined by her son, Pax Jolie Pitt, as the two went out shopping.
The pair were photographed in Los Angeles as they visited various shops, among them, the grocery store Erewhon.
Angelina Jolie shares sweet moment with daughter Zahara at Spelman College for homecoming
Angelina looked stunning in a beige coat and with her hair loose. She was later photographed with some sunglasses.
Pax was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, a chain necklace, and aviator sunglasses like his mother. They were photographed mid-conversation.
Pax is Angelina’s second eldest child. He’s 18. She also has Maddox, 21, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, and Knox, both 14. While Angelina is very private about the lives of her kids, she is often spotted spending time with them, and periodically shares updates about their lives and what they’ve been up to.
This year, Angelina accompanied her daughter Zahara as she visited different universities. Zahara was admitted at Spelman College in Atlanta, prompting Angelina to get emotional and share posts about the school and her daughter’s achievements. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote on Instagram.