Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie Pitt go shopping in LA

Angelina Jolie was joined by her son, Pax Jolie Pitt, as the two went out shopping.

The pair were photographed in Los Angeles as they visited various shops, among them, the grocery store Erewhon.

Jolie in Los Angeles

Angelina looked stunning in a beige coat and with her hair loose. She was later photographed with some sunglasses.

Pax joined Jolie for some errands

Pax was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, a chain necklace, and aviator sunglasses like his mother. They were photographed mid-conversation.