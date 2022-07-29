Angelina Jolie & Pax board a flight in their pajamas

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax were photographed at Heathrow airport, in London. While Pax wore a street ready outfit, Jolie was wearing a matching set of pajamas, ready for a comfortable trip.

©GrosbyGroup



Angelina Jolie in her pajamas.

Jolie wore a brown matching set of pajamas, made out of a long sleeve button up and pants. She paired the look with stylish sandals and some aviator Ray Bans, looking very cool and comfy.

©GrosbyGroup



Pax and Angelina at Heathrow airport.

Pax wore jeans, a white shirt and a jean jacket. He also had on a black cap.

Pax Jolie-Pitt is Jolie’s second eldest son. He is 18 years old and is close to her mother, with photographers often capturing them traveling together and showing how often Pax accompanies her on red carpets and Award Shows.

Jolie has six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 20, Pax, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Knox and Vivienne, 13. In an interview with People, Jolie talked about her children and how amazing they are. “They’re pretty great people,“ she said. ”and because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.“