Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seemed starstruck during the Måneskin concert in Rome

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were shamelessly fangirling during the Måneskin concert in Rome. The Academy Award-winning star and her 16-year-old daughter bonded while enjoying the Italian glam rock band at Circo Massimo.
The pair attended the concert with a few friends who were also all smiles and mesmerized.
The concert was packed with anti-war statements. “We keep saying it, even if it bothers someone. F*** Putin! F*** the war! F*** dictators! Get out of here, everyone who is against what I have just said!” said the band’s frontman, who rose to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.
Following the victory, Måneskin shared the stage with the Rolling Stones and appeared on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Jolie has also shown support for Ukraine amid its invasion. The 47-year-old actress visited the nation in April, meeting with volunteers and refugees. The filmmaker and UNHCR Special Envoy also said, “Children bear the greatest consequences from war.”
“A collective effort to address the physical and emotional manifestations from trauma must meet not only the needs of children in Ukraine but also in Afghanistan, Yemen, and so many other often forgotten conflicts that are funded far below levels adequate to meet children’s needs,” she added.
Angelina holds a special place in her heart for kids and countries suffering from war, hunger, and poverty.
She has also adopted kids from troubled communities to make the world a better place. In 2022 she adopted Maddox from Cambodia; Jolie later welcomed to her family daughter Zahara born in Ethiopia in 2005, and her son Pax 2007, who is from Vietnam. Angelina also gave birth to three children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Shiloh in 2006, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline in 2008.
During an interview with People, the star said her number one mission is to support them in every aspect. “They’re pretty great people, and because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything,” she said. “I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”
Jolie told the publication that she is “curious about all the different aspects of who they are,” and she wants to “be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are.”
“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be? We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them,” Jolie added.