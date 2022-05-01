Angelina Jolie visits and supports displaced people in Ukraine

Angelina Jolie was photographed in Lviv, Ukraine. The actress and Special Envoy to the United Nations were captured in a video, comforting a group of Ukrainian citizens.

⚡️ Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was spotted at a cafe in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30.



Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



Video: Maya Pidhoretska via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CBtR4HBMNR — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

A variety of clips have appeared throughout Twitter and social media, showing Jolie carrying out different activities. One shows her in a coffee shop, drawing the attention of a variety of people. Jolie smile and waved towards the camera as she waited in line. Another shows her in a crowded space, speaking to a man and holding his hand in comfort. One video shows her on the move, as an air raid alarm rings and Jolie and her team rush to one of the city’s bomb shelters.

Angelina Jolie est toujours à #Lviv en #Ukraine 🇺🇦



Elle échange avec les #Ukrainiens à la gare de la ville. pic.twitter.com/J61xMuvuoo — Alexandre Guitakos 🇫🇷🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@AlexandreGTKS) April 30, 2022

According to The Kyiv Independent, an English journalism source based in Ukraine, Jolie was in the country welcoming displaced citizens. “Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie visits the central railway station in Lviv to welcome the internally displaced Ukrainians arriving on an evacuation train from Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy of UNHCR,” they wrote.

Reuters explains that through her trip, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who explained the country’s situation. Each psychiatrist on duty spoke to about 15 people a day, including children between the ages 2 to 10. “They must be in shock ... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them,” said Jolie.