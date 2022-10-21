Angelina Jolie will play opera icon Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie will play Maria Callas in “Maria”, an upcoming biopic based on the famous opera singer’s life.

The film will be directed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín, whose last film was the critically acclaimed “Spencer”.

©GettyImages



Jolie at the UK premiere of “The Eternals”

Variety reports that the film will follow “the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.” The script was written by Steven Knight, a frequent collaborator of Larraín.

“Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream,” said Larraín. “To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift.” He is one of Latin America’s most notorious directors, with his credits including “Jackie”, starring Natalie Portman, “No”, and “Neruda”, both starring Gael García Bernal.

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,” said Jolie.

©GettyImages



Maria Callas and Aristotle Onassis

Callas was an American soprano singer who had a prolific career in Italy, becoming one of the most notorious figures in opera’s history. Her life was filled with numerous scandals and afflications, including her rivalry with Renata Tebaldi, her affair with Aristotle Onassis (who later married Jackie Kennedy) and her struggles with her eye sight.

This year, Jolie wrapped production on “Without Blood,” which she directed and is based on a book that trails a young girl during the wartime in Italy. The film stars Salma Hayek, Demián Bichir, and more.