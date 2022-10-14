Brad Pitt details difficult moments after split from Angelina Jolie: ‘Those I may have hurt’

Brad Pitt is opening up about some difficult times in his life, detailing how he felt after his split with Angelina Jolie, and how he managed to deal with his “misery.”

The 58-year-old Hollywood star, who is currently in a legal battle with his ex-wife, explained during a recent interview with The Financial Times, that he had the support of his two friends, singer Nick Cave, and artist Thomas Houseago.

“Our mutual misery became comic,” the actor said.“And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I’d always wanted to try it.”

Pitt admitted that he started creating art following the split, describing his creations as pieces that are all about “self-reflection,” as he had time to look back at some experiences of his life.

“I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s–t: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped,” he continued. “For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt.”

As for Angelina, the actress has been focusing on spending quality time with her kids, recently spotted with her daughter Vivienne running errands in Los Angeles.

The former celebrity couple have been making headlines for their legal battle, after Jolie detailed an alleged incident that took place in 2016 and involved emotional and physical abuse.