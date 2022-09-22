Brad Pitt credits Gwyneth Paltrow for inspiring him to follow a skincare routine

Brad Pitt is embarking on a new business venture, unveiling his new skincare line ‘Le Domaine’ and revealing that he was inspired to follow a beauty routine after dating his ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Hollywood star, who remains good friends with the actress, even 25 years since their split, says that he admires Gwyneth for her successful lifestyle brand ‘Goop.’

“I love what Gwyneth’s done,“ he said about her brand. ”She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.“

Brad also credited Gwyneth for helping him take care of his skin. “Come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day…maybe.”

The actor talked to Vogue about his new business, explaining that he has tried many other skincare products but wanted to create something different.

“I get sent stuff all the time and… ugh. It’s just all the same for me. But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward,” he shared.

Gwyneth and Brad started dating back in 1995 and quickly became engaged, however they broke up in 1997 and started dating other people.

The pair recently confirmed that they are good friends, with the actor telling Gwyneth, “It’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” to which she responded “I love you so much.“