Brad Pitt reveals who he thinks is the most handsome man alive

Brad Pitt knows a handsome man when he sees one. The actor recently spent time with Vogue, and in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday, he revealed who he believes are the most handsome men in the world, past and present.

After taking a moment to think he named Paul Newman, who passed away in 2008. “You know in the acting world- because it’s my day job- the immediate go-to is Paul Newman.” Pitt went on to explain his reasoning, “Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports, a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

Moving to the present, he named an actor we can all agree with- George Clooney. “If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f**ker because why not?“ He quipped. “Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once,” the 58-year-old continued. “George that one’s for you.”

Clooney has made it clear how much he loves his friend, so it’s cute to see Pitt reciprocate it. The Batman & Robin star told The Advocate in 2012, “Not only do I enjoy him as a person and respect his talent, but I also love what he does in the world. I can’t speak highly enough about how hard he works at making the world better. I’m very proud to call him my friend.”

While Pitt never had the opportunity to work with Newman, he and Clooney have worked on five films together over the years. First in Ocean’s Eleven (2001), followed by the Clooney directed, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), and Burn After Reading (2008).