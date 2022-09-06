Why George Clooney and Julia Roberts ‘took 80 takes’ to perfect their onscreen kiss in new movie

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are opening up about their experience working on the set of their upcoming film ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ revealing that they had a lot of fun shooting some of the scenes and even took their time to perfect their on-screen kiss.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, the Hollywood stars explained that while filming one of the scenes, where the two characters are reunited and share an emotional kiss, they had to do many takes.

“Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes,’ ” the actor said about his wife’s reaction. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’”

Julia also explained that “It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing, to which George responded, ”Well, we had to get it right.“

The highly anticipated romantic comedy seems to be perfect for the actors, and in fact it was “clearly written” for them, as the actor revealed that director Ol Parker even named the characters Georgia and Julia.

“I hadn’t really done a romantic comedy since ‘One Fine Day.’ I haven’t succeeded like Julia has in that forum, but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun,’” George previously said, while Julia said that it “somehow only made sense with George, just based on our chemistry.”