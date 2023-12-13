George Clooney says he does the cooking and jokes about Amal’s skills

George Clooney has no shame admitting he does the cooking at home for his family, adding to another list of reasons he is great. The 62-year-old star and Amal Clooney have been married since 2013, welcoming their twins, Ella and Alexander, in 2017.

©GettyImages



Clooney was joined by his beautiful wife at the premiere

Clooney has a new film he directed, The Boys in the Boat, which is out on December 17. While on the red carpet from the premiere, he told Extra he is the family chef, joking that Amal’s cooking is deadly. “I’ll cook anything,” he told the host. “I’ll tell you what, my wife, who is a brilliant lawyer. She’s one of the great advocates in the world. She takes on Isis and all - but I better be doing the cooking. Or we will all die,” he said straight-faced.







A rare look into the Clooney family life

The Oceans Eleven star even revealed his meal plan for the holidays. “I’m going to do a little Christmas turkey this year. Like I did a little Thanksgiving turkey. Hard to find a good one, but I found a good one, so we’re going to do Christmas turkey,” Clooney continued, relieved he found a good turkey.

Clooney also shared a sweet story about what it’s like raising kids as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He said at his kid’s school, someone brought up fame. “My son said, ‘Papa what’s famous?’” Clooney said, making a face. “So no, no concept at all, which is great.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said his kids think he’s going swimming when he says he’s “going to work.‘” They think that all I do is play in the water,” he told the outlet.

The kids visited him on set of Midnight Sky, which gave them that idea. “I did a movie a couple of years ago called Midnight Sky. I had to shoot stuff in a tank, and they came to visit. I’m like in, you know, clothes, but I’m in a tank, and they just assume that I swim,” he explained.