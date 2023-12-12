Amal Clooney is always making headlines, for her incredible work as a human rights lawyer, and for her stylish looks on and off the red carpet. This time Amal looked glamorous walking hand in hand with her husband George Clooney for the premiere of ‘The Boys in the Boat’ in Los Angeles, wearing a vibrant yellow dress.

However, this is not the first time Amal has proved that yellow is her color, as she has worn some stunning yellow ensembles in the past. Here are some of her best looks.