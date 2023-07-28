Amal Clooney mastered the disco look in dazzling mini dress during recent outing in Italy

Amal Clooney is known for her sophisticated style. The human rights lawyer always looks stunning attending conferences and awards, for her incredible and influential work. And while she is always going for a professional and glamorous look, Amal has been recently seen in some fun and dazzling ensembles.

Back in May she attended the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards, and gave a powerful speech at the 16th ceremony in Paris, highlighting the importance of voicing women’s rights, and wearing a silver gown featuring sequins and a feathered hem.

Amal decided to keep the sequin moment in June, stepping out in another dazzling dress to celebrate her friend Charlotte Tilbury’s 50th birthday, alongside her husband George Clooney. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos shared a photo of the couple, showing Amal’s outfit for the occasion, as well as her stunning makeup look and intricate hairstyle.

No matter the season Amal seems to love a sequin dress to dance the night away. She was recently spotted in Lake Como, Italy, going out with her husband and her closest friends for dinner at Gatto Nero. The lawyer went for a shimmering babydoll dress featuring a ruffle hem, pairing the look with diamond earrings and strappy heels.

Just last week Amal gave a speech at the ‘We Choose the Earth’ conference in Madrid. She made a special appearance onstage wearing a satin golden jumpsuit that she paired with Cartier jewelry. She rounded out the look with gold stilettos and wore her hair loose and wavy.