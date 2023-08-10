Amal Clooney looks effortlessly chic with her favorite summer accessory: See pics

There is no doubt that Amal Clooney has an impeccable sense of style. The 45-year-old human rights lawyer, who recently celebrated the anniversary of the first time she met her now-husband, George Clooney, is currently living her best life in Lake Como, Italy. spending some quality time with her family and relaxing at the actor’s residence.

Just a few days ago the celebrity couple was spotted on a romantic boat ride, with Amal wearing an all-black ensemble, paired with a large sunhat. This time she was spotted taking a walk, wearing a casual and sophisticated ensemble, which consisted of a light blue sheer long-sleeve sweater featuring a lace design, as well as a pair of turquoise hot pants with an intricate print.

Amal completed the look with a pair of sandals and a black purse, once again using her new favorite beach accessory to protect herself from the sun. The barrister is always showcasing her style, including some glamorous party looks, as she was spotted on a recent night out with her husband and their friends, wearing a disco-inspired ensemble.

When it comes to night looks, Amal loves a fun sequin dress. She was seen stepping out with her partner, as they made their way to Gatto Nero in Italy. The lawyer went for a shimmering babydoll dress featuring a ruffle hem, pairing the look with diamond earrings and strappy heels.

The human rights lawyer always looks stunning attending conferences and awards, for her incredible and influential work. And while she is always going for a professional and glamorous look, Amal also likes to have fun with her outfits on every occasion.