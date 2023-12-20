George Clooney says he ‘married up’ with Amal and that ‘everyone’ agrees

George Clooney knows he’s a lucky guy. He married Amal Clooney in 2014, impressing the world with the fact that he married a beautiful woman that is also a lawyer and philanthropist. In a new interview, he said he still thinks Amal is out of his league.

George and Amal Clooney

In a recent interview with Page Six, Clooney was asked if he still thought he was “punching above” his weight with Amal. “Yes, and I still do [think that],” he said. “Everyone would say the same thing.”

Clooney and Amal were first linked together in 2013, after they first met in Lake Como. They married each other a year later. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their challenges and needed to adapt to certain situations and challenges,” said a source to US Weekly. “It’s taken compromise, establishing boundaries and a lot of patience to keep the relationship on track but they’ve done just that.” They share 6-year-old twins, Elle and Alexander.

The Clooneys at the premiere of “The Boys in the Boat”

Clooney’s thoughts about marriage and parenthood

Following his marriage with Amal, George has often opened up about married life and being a father. "I didn't know how un-full [my life] was until I met Amal," he said to GQ. "And then everything changed. And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'"

He’s also opened up about Amal’s cooking skills, which are apparently, non-existent. “I’ll tell you what, my wife, who is a brilliant lawyer. She’s one of the great advocates in the world. She takes on Isis and all - but I better be doing the cooking. Or we will all die,” he said in an interview.