George Clooney reveals wedding anniversary gift for Amal Clooney and it’s not what you expect

George and Amal Clooney are going strong in their relationship. The pair recently celebrated nine years of marriage, following their romantic love story after first meeting in Italy, and have since become one of the most fan-favorite celebrity couples.

The couple is known for giving each other gifts on their anniversary date, and their 9th wedding anniversary was not the exception. During a recent interview with Extra, the actor revealed that this time his wife was not that impressed with the gift he chose.

George decided to go for a traditional wedding gift for their 9th anniversary together, which in this case is willow or pottery. The tradition dictates that the 10th year is tin or aluminum, the 11th year is steel, the 12th year is silk or linen, the 13th year is lace, and the 14th year is gold jewelry, which sounds a little more exciting.

“Pottery for a ninth anniversary. So, I gave her a pot,” he added, explaining that Amal will “have to wait another, like, 16 years” to receive a more exciting gift. Other gifts also include crystal, pearls, silver, wax, or silverware, among others.

George previously detailed his proposal to Amal during an interview with CBS. “I asked her out of the blue [and it] took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.’” He also talked about their kids together at the time, “And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn’t at all... didn’t see coming.”