Amal and George Clooney look cool and stylish in Venice

Amal and George Clooney looked great upon their arrival to Venice. The couple, who’s visiting Venice for the Venice Film Festival that’s ongoing amidst SAG-AFTRA strikes, was photographed enjoying the city before the start of the event. The two were walking hand in hand as their outfit matched colors.

George wore a navy polo shirt over some pants with navy stipes. In the case of Amal, she wore a white dress with some navy patterns on it that she matched with a black purse. Both accessorized their looks with sunglasses, while Amal rounded everything up with some elegant heels.

The couple was spotted laughing and talking as they walked through the Italian city.

The couple is in Venice since Amal will be honored at Diane von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards. Clooney might also be promoting his new film “The Boys in the Boat,” which he directed and thus wouldn’t be breaking the rules of his union.

Amal has discussed her marriage in the past, and how important George’s support is. "Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said to Time magazine. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."