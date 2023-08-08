Amal and George Clooney’s romantic outing in the place they first met 10 years ago

George and Amal Clooney are spending some quality time together at one of the most special places for them as a couple. The pair were photographed living La Dolce Vita in Villa Oleandra at Lake Como, which is known to be the luxury home of the actor since 2002.

The dreamy home of the 62-year-old star was the place for one of the most memorable moments in his life, as it was here where he met his now-wife back in 2013. It was midsummer and the Hollywood heartthrob was preparing to host a dinner party at his residence when one of the guests asked if he could bring a friend.

The friend was none other than Amal Alamuddin, the successful human rights lawyer, who coincidentally was in town attending the Cannes Film Festival. “I got a call from my agent who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry,’” George said on Netflix’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.’ “It really worked out that way.”

The pair went on to marry in September 2014 and welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander, and have since celebrated the anniversary of how they met by returning to the Italian residence every year.

“The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting so my parents were there. And we just talked, we stayed up all night talking,” he shared. “And I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So we started writing. I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me—I just thought we were buddies.”

“She sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other’s lives,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “And over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends.”